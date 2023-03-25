25 Mar, 2023
The purifying and antiseptic properties of the cow dung, not only prevent mosquitoes, but also boost health and well-being and strengthen the immunity of users.
25 Mar, 2023
The insecticide products used are generally considered safe, but it's the particulate matter produced from a smouldering mosquito coil that poses the greatest risk
25 Mar, 2023
Lavender oil, Peppermint oil and Tea tree oil are of great help to reduce mosquito bites
25 Mar, 2023
Plants like Marigold not only accentuates your home decor but it also repels several insects including mosquitoes because of its aroma.
25 Mar, 2023
A mosquito net is a meshed curtain that drapes over a bed or a sleeping area to protect the sleeper against bites from mosquitoes or other insects at night.
25 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!