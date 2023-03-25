5 Non-Toxic Ways To Get Rid Of Mosquitoes This Summer

Anurag Kumar

Cow-Dung Cakes

The purifying and antiseptic properties of the cow dung, not only prevent mosquitoes, but also boost health and well-being and strengthen the immunity of users.

Mosquito Repellant Agarbatti

The insecticide products used are generally considered safe, but it's the particulate matter produced from a smouldering mosquito coil that poses the greatest risk

Essential Oils

Lavender oil, Peppermint oil and Tea tree oil are of great help to reduce mosquito bites

Mosquitoes Repellent Plants

Plants like Marigold not only accentuates your home decor but it also repels several insects including mosquitoes because of its aroma.

Mosquito Net

A mosquito net is a meshed curtain that drapes over a bed or a sleeping area to protect the sleeper against bites from mosquitoes or other insects at night.

