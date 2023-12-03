5 Signs Your Dog Is Truly Bonded To You
03 Dec, 2023
Analiza Pathak
They rest their head on you: Not all dogs enjoy a full-on snuggle fest, but if your dog rests their head on your lap or foot, that’s a sure sign that they trust you and are bonded to you.
They don't try to race out the door: If your dog is bonded to you, they will not dash out the door every time you open it in a desperate attempt to get far away.
They miss you: Your dog will jump for joy every time they see you. Some dogs will even miss you during the length of time it takes you to shower!
They give you puppy dog eyes: You’ll know your dog is bonded to you when they give you those giant puppy dog eyes filled with love and affection.
Creating a bond: A regular feeding and exercise schedule with lots of play and training time will help your dog feel bonded to you in time.
