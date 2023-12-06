5 SC Judges In Constitution Bench Of Ayodhya Dispute

06 Dec, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Take a look at the five judges part of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench who gave the final verdict in the Ayodhya Dispute in 2019.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who was then-Chief Justice of India and had constituted this very bench.

Justice SA Bobde, of the Bombay High Court became a Supreme Court judge in April 2013 and later served as the Chief Justice of India.

Justice DY Chandrachud, the current CJI was also part of this five-judge Constitution Bench.

Justice Ashok Bhushan of Allahabad High Court has been the 31st Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

Justice S Abdul Nazeer, of Karnataka High Court is now serving as the 24th Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

