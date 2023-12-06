5 SC Judges In Constitution Bench Of Ayodhya Dispute
06 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at the five judges part of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench who gave the final verdict in the Ayodhya Dispute in 2019.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who was then-Chief Justice of India and had constituted this very bench.
Justice SA Bobde, of the Bombay High Court became a Supreme Court judge in April 2013 and later served as the Chief Justice of India.
Justice DY Chandrachud, the current CJI was also part of this five-judge Constitution Bench.
Justice Ashok Bhushan of Allahabad High Court has been the 31st Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.
Justice S Abdul Nazeer, of Karnataka High Court is now serving as the 24th Governor of Andhra Pradesh.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: PM Modi's Photos with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Enthrall Social Media