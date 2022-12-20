Clean windshield

Make sure the windshield of your car is clean to have a clear view of the front. (Photo: AFP)

20 Dec, 2022

Never use high beam lights

Never use your high beam lights. Using high beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what's ahead of you on the road. (Photo: AFP)

Emergency brake

Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights and set the emergency brake. (Photo: AFP)

Hazard lights

If there is a dense fog situation then the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights and then simply pull into a safe location. (Photo: AFP)

Fog lights

Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them. (Photo: AFP)

