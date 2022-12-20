Make sure the windshield of your car is clean to have a clear view of the front. (Photo: AFP)
20 Dec, 2022
Never use your high beam lights. Using high beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what's ahead of you on the road. (Photo: AFP)
20 Dec, 2022
Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights and set the emergency brake. (Photo: AFP)
20 Dec, 2022
If there is a dense fog situation then the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights and then simply pull into a safe location. (Photo: AFP)
20 Dec, 2022
Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them. (Photo: AFP)
20 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!