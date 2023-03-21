5 Toughest Adventurous Treks in India

Dzongri Geochala Trek (Image: @desi_thug1)

21 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Kalavantin Durg Trek

The Kalavantin Durg trek is classified as a moderate grade trek. Opposite Matheran and next to Prabalgad Fort. Kalavantin is a 500 meters high pinnacle. (Image: @desi_thug1)

Sandakphu Trek

The Sandakphu-Phalut trek is a spiritual journey towards the Sleeping Buddha. (Image: @desi_thug1)

Roop Kund Trek

The Roopkund trek is a moderate trek, with a beautiful view of mountainous rivers, enthralling ridges, lush forests, and scenic meadows around. (Image: @desi_thug1)

Pin Parvati Trek

The Pin Parvati Pass is a thrilling challenge for any seasoned trekker. (Image: @desi_thug1)

Chadar Trek

Ladakh is the home to numerous natural wonders, but the most precious gift bestowed upon this magical land is the Chadar Trek. (Image: @desi_thug1)

