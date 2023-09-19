How To Get A Gun License: Check 6 Easy Steps
19 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Provisions to get a Gun License in India come under the Arms Act 1959; follow steps given below
Step 1: Get an Application Form from the District Superintendent of Police of the state you are in and then submit it after filling the form completely
Step 2: Once the application is submitted, the police will check if you have any criminal record or not; your address will also be cross-checked
Step 3: The police will also cross-question those who live around you, about your behaviour and daily activities before giving you a license to own a gun
Step 4: An interview will be conducted by the DCP to make sure that you are mentally sound and also, physically fit
Step 5: In the interview, an important question asked is why you need the license and what do you need the gun for; self defence is a common and accepted answer for this question
Step 6: Post the interview, a report by the DCP is sent to the Criminal Branch and the National Crime Record Bureau
Once these steps are all cleared, you are given a Gun License in India
After getting the license, you must speak to an owner of a gun shop which is licensed in order to buy it
