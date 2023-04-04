6 Picturesque Toy Train Rides In India

04 Apr, 2023
The Darjeeling Mountain Toy Train is the oldest of all the historic mountain railways in India. It travels 80 kilometres through Siliguri, Kurseong, and Ghoom before arriving at Darjeeling. It is located in West Bengal.
The Kangra Valley Toy Train is known as the last mountain railway built in India. The track is 164 kilometres long, and the journey takes 10 hours. The train travels through Pathankot Junction – Jwalamukhi Road – Kangra – Nagrota – Palampur – Baijnath – Jogindernagar.
The Kalka-Shimla toy train is known asone of the best ways to reach Shimla. The 96 km Kalka-Shimla route is a narrow gauge train track that includes 103 tunnels and over 850 bridges. The entire journey takes at least 5 hours and starts in Kalka, near Chandigarh, and ends in Shimla.
It is one of the popular toy trains in India and was known for unbelievable ascents and descents and the ‘One Kiss Tunnel’. The track of the Matheran toy train is just 20 kilometres long and it takes 2 and a half hours to complete the journey because of its uneven track.
The toy train that runs on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is the highlight of a visit to the hill station of Ooty. The 46 kilometer track runs from Metupalaiyam to Oorty via Coonoor, and passes over 250 bridges and through 16 tunnels.
As it runs at an average speed of just 10.4km in an hour, the toy train is regarded as the slowest train in India. The train journey stretches up to 4.5 hours to cover the distance of 46km. The toy train passes through 16 tunnels, 250 bridges and 208 curves.
