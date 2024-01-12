7 Adorable Pics Of Priyanka Gandhi's Sibling Bond With Rahul
12 Jan, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the incumbent General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh within the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the central decision-making body of the Indian National Congress.
Priyanka is the daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and she is the sister of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Born on January 12, 1972, Priyanka Gandhi attended Modern School and the Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi.
She holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, and a master's degree in Buddhist studies.
In her personal life, Priyanka is married to Robert Vadra, a businessman in New Delhi. The couple has faced scrutiny over alleged irregularities in land deals with real estate developer DLF.
Priyanka turns 52 years today and thanks to the genes and her appearance Priyanka has striking resemblance to her grandmother Indira Gandhi. Priyanka's sarees, her sharp nose, the hairstyle, all remind of Indira Gandhi.
Priyanka had joined her brother Rahul on his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in UP last year and an endearing moment they shared on stage went viral. The Gandhi siblings laugh between hugs and kisses in the video tweeted by the Congress with two hearts as the caption.
