The Republic of India shares borders with several sovereign countries. Check names here.

04 May, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Officially the People's Republic of China (PRC), China is a country in East Asia. India and China shares land borders.

Bhutan is a landlocked country in South Asia. India shares land borders with Bhutan.

Nepal is a a landlocked country in South Asia. India shares land borders with Nepal.

Pakistan is a country in South Asia. India shares land borders with Pakistan.

Bangladesh is a country in South Asia. It is the eighth-most-populous country in the world. India shares land borders with Bangladesh.

Myanmar is a country in South Asia. India shares land borders with Myanmar.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Temperature to Rise Again In India

 Find Out More