The Republic of India shares borders with several sovereign countries. Check names here.
04 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Officially the People's Republic of China (PRC), China is a country in East Asia. India and China shares land borders.
Bhutan is a landlocked country in South Asia. India shares land borders with Bhutan.
Nepal is a a landlocked country in South Asia. India shares land borders with Nepal.
Pakistan is a country in South Asia. India shares land borders with Pakistan.
Bangladesh is a country in South Asia. It is the eighth-most-populous country in the world. India shares land borders with Bangladesh.
Myanmar is a country in South Asia. India shares land borders with Myanmar.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Temperature to Rise Again In India