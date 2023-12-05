7 Deadliest Cyclones That Hit India In Last 10 Years
05 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Cyclone Tauktae in 2021 claimed over 100 lives, most of them in Gujarat, and caused destruction in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.
Cyclone Amphan in 2020 caused economic losses in India of approximately USD 14 billion and 129 casualties across India and Bangladesh.
Cyclone Fani in 2019 claimed 64 lives and caused substantial damage to infrastructure, including houses, power lines, agricultural fields.
Cyclone Vardah in 2016 made landfall near Chennai which claimed 18 lives in Tamil Nadu and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.
Cyclone Hudhud in 2014 hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and claimed around 124 lives and caused significant damage to infrastructure.
Cyclone Phailin in 2013 struck Odisha near Gopalpur which affected about 13.2 million people in 171 blocks in 18 districts.
Cyclone Michaung has intensified to a severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 AM on December 4, about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai.
