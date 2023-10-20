7 Fascinating Facts About India's Slowest Train
20 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Tamil Nadu.
The famous song "chal chaiya, chaiya" on top of a moving train was possible because the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is the slowest train in India.
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a railway that operates on a narrow gauge track and connects the town of Mettupalayam to the hill station of Ooty in the Nilgiri Hills.
The railway line is only about 46 kilometers long but an uphill journey from Mettupalayam to Ooty takes about 4-5 hours.
The train passes through 16 tunnels, 250 bridges and 208 curves.
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is also called a toy train, and is one of the most popular attractions in Ooty and Coonoor.
One more reason why it is called the slowest train is because it also stops at several stations along the way, which further adds to the overall travel time.
