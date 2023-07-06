7 High Courts To Get New Chief Justices; Details
06 Jul, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Chief Justices for seven High Courts - those of Kerala, Orissa, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Bombay, Telangana and Gujarat.
Justice Alok Aradhe, judge of the Karnataka High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.
Justice Ashish J Desai, Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.
Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
Justice Sunita Agarwal, judge of the Allahabad High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.
Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, judge of the Bombay High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Justice Siddharth Mridul, judge of the Delhi High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.
Justice Subhasis Talapatra, judge of the Orissa High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.
