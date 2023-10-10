7 Life Lessons That Will Make Your Life Peaceful

10 Oct, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Stop checking to see who has viewed your story

Stop deleting posts because they don't have enough likes.

Stop dwelling in the past about what could've been

Stop feeling embarrassed about things that make you feel happy

Stop comparing yourself to somebody else, you're beautiful

Stop believing that social media acceptance determines your self-worth

Stop reading old text messages

