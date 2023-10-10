7 Life Lessons That Will Make Your Life Peaceful
10 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Stop checking to see who has viewed your story
Stop deleting posts because they don't have enough likes.
Stop dwelling in the past about what could've been
Stop feeling embarrassed about things that make you feel happy
Stop comparing yourself to somebody else, you're beautiful
Stop believing that social media acceptance determines your self-worth
Stop reading old text messages
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Timeless Classic Books Of R.K. Narayan