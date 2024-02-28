7 Most Profitable Startups In India
28 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Groww - 448.7 Cr: Groww is a financial technology company that provides online investment services
CarTrade - 40.4 Cr: CarTrade is an online marketplace for buying and selling new and used cars
Tracxn - 33 Cr: Tracxn is a market intelligence platform that provides insights and data on startups, private companies, and emerging s
Fractaboo - 19.4 Cr: Fractaboo is a startup that likely operates in the field of software development
Neogrowth - 17.2 Cr: Neogrowth is a fintech company that offers innovative lending solutions to small and medium enterprises
Perfios - 7.8 Cr: Perfios provides digital financial management solutions, including personal finance management, portfolio tracking, and analytics
Indifi - 5.1 Cr: Indifi is a lending platform that specializes in providing credit solutions to small businesses in India
