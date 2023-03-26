26 Mar, 2023
This destination literally defies all laws of gravitation! It is said that the vehicles here climb uphill on their own once the engine is turned off. Also, Leh is he dream destination for every traveller too.
Most unique place in India, it is organically made by humans.
It is called the last village on South India as it is located at the tip of Pamban island that is separated by Palk Strait. Beyond it there is the azure water of Bay of Bengal and further ahead lies Sri Lanka.
World's only floating national park and one the largest freshwater lake is a vista to behold.
While there are several other intriguing phenomenon here, the hanging pillar the most unique of them. A carved pillar blaock floats here and you may even cross a soft thin cloth underneath it.
This beach in Odisha is also called vanishing beach because here the waves recede upto almost 5 km during the low tide. It is said that this phenomena happens almost twice a day.
There is an engraving that looks like an elephant from the right and a bull from the left. This is because the carving is made in an overlapping manner. So, which animal did you see first?
