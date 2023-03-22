7 Stunning Indian Villages Before Border Begins

22 Mar, 2023
Chitkul is located on the banks of the Baspa River in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, along the old Tibet trade route. This place has 'Hindustan Ka aakhri dhaba'.
22 Mar, 2023
Mana in Uttarakhand is officially recognized as the ‘Last Village of India’. Located in the Chamoli district at 3200 meters. It is 24 km from the Indo-China border, and just 3 km from the famous Hindu shrine of Badrinath.
22 Mar, 2023
Turtuk is the last Indian outpost before Pakistan in Ladakh's Nubra Valley. Turtuk is also the gateway to the Siachen Glacier, with the snow-clad peaks of Mt. K2 visible in the horizon from the village.
22 Mar, 2023
Dawki is known for its impeccable landscapes of the Jaintia Hills, and the pristine Umngot River, which is 'the Cleanest River in Asia'. Located on the Indo-Bangladesh border, you can walk to Tambil post in Bangladesh from Dawki in India, in just about 5 minutes.
22 Mar, 2023
Separated by the Bhutan Gate, Jaigaon is located on the country's border with Bhutan, in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal. Jaigaon has several hotels catering to the tourists traveling by roads to Bhutan.
22 Mar, 2023
Located on the Indo-Myanmar border, the busy commercial town of Moreh is a paradise for shopaholics. Often touted as 'the Gateway to Southeast Asia', travelers take the roads through Morey, to reach the town of Tamu in Myanmar, which lies just 5 KM across the border.
22 Mar, 2023
Located at a distance of about 29 KM from Amritsar and 27 KM from Lahore, Wagah is the most prominent border crossing point between India and Pakistan, and was used as one of the major transit points during 1947 after partition.
22 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!