7 Tips to Clear Mind of Negative Thoughts By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
26 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Something appears to be pleasureful, but actually gives pain, it is called negative!
Here are 7 Tips to Clear Mind of Negative Thoughts
When you recognize a negative thought, get busy. If you simply sit, you will keep thinking a lot.
Improve circulation in your body
If you keep resisting negative thoughts, then they will follow you like a ghost. Shake hands with your negative thoughts.
Shankh Prakshalan (intestinal cleansing) also helps
Get up, do your exercise, sing, dance, do yoga, meditation, pranayama; all these will help.
Become a witness to your thoughts
"Whether they are good thoughts, or bad thoughts – they come and go," Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jaisalmer