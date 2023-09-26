7 Tips to Clear Mind of Negative Thoughts By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

26 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Something appears to be pleasureful, but actually gives pain, it is called negative!

Here are 7 Tips to Clear Mind of Negative Thoughts

When you recognize a negative thought, get busy. If you simply sit, you will keep thinking a lot.

Improve circulation in your body

If you keep resisting negative thoughts, then they will follow you like a ghost. Shake hands with your negative thoughts.

Pranayama and Meditation

Shankh Prakshalan (intestinal cleansing) also helps

Get up, do your exercise, sing, dance, do yoga, meditation, pranayama; all these will help.

Become a witness to your thoughts

"Whether they are good thoughts, or bad thoughts – they come and go," Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

