7 Unknown Facts About Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
27 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Kumar has received awards such as The Business Reformer of the Year and The Best Politician of the Year.
Kumar has received various awards while in his current post of the chief minister of Bihar.
Nitish Kumar stepped into politics in 1971
Nitish Kumar is a mechanical engineer
The nickname of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is Munna.
Nitish Kumar became the chief minister of Bihar for the first time in 2000
Nitish Kumar became president of the Yuva Lok Dal in 1987
