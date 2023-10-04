8 Best Books To Study Indian History

India After Gandhi: The History of the World's Largest Democracy- The nation of India was divided along caste, language, and religious lines when it was born and overcame these obstacles to become a unified and democratic state.
Train to Pakistan- It describes the effects of relocation and religious persecution when Hindus and Sikhs were forced to leave Pakistan during the 1947 Partition of India.
Land of the Seven Rivers: A Brief History of India's Geography-The book is a brief impressionistic survey of the long sweep of Indian history,
India's Struggle for Independence- This book talks about all the struggles that India faced for its independence, written by Bipan Chandra.
The Discovery of India- The book is a thesis on Indian history and culture by Nehru's catholic and global thinking.
Our Moon Has Blood Clots: The Exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits- The each line in this book represents the pain and struggles of Kashmiri Pandits.
India's Ancient Past: It covers the development of history from the Neolithic and Chalcolithic periods to the Harappan civilization, Vedic periods, the emergence of the Mauryas and more.
Indian Summer: The Secret History of the End of an Empire- The book uncovers the secrets of the most influential people on the global stage and explains the series of events that tore apart the largest empire in the world.
