Bai: Bai is the signature dish of Mizoram. It is a stew made from a variety of vegetables. It can be prepared in a variety of ways.
26 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Bamboo Shoot Fry: It is a famous snack in Mizoram. It is fried with locally found herbs and is served hot.
Bekang: This dish of fermented soya beans goes very well with Mizoram meat dishes. It is a low-cost and high-nutrition food.
Chhum Han: It is a mixed vegetable dish with health benefits cooked without any masalas. Vegetables are steamed till they are tender.
Koat Pitha: Traditional fried sweet dish of Mizoram made with rice flour and banana. The dish makes for ideal snack with tea.
Mizo Vawksa: The most famous traditional non-veg dish of Mizoram prepared with pork and herbs.
Panch Phoran Tarkari: It is a mix of whole spices in equal parts and prepared in many parts of Mizoram.
Sanpiau: Sanpiau is a snack very famous in Mizoram and is enjoyed by the people of Mizoram.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: These States To Receive Heavy Rainfall