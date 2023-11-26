Bai: Bai is the signature dish of Mizoram. It is a stew made from a variety of vegetables. It can be prepared in a variety of ways.

26 Nov, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Bamboo Shoot Fry: It is a famous snack in Mizoram. It is fried with locally found herbs and is served hot.

Bekang: This dish of fermented soya beans goes very well with Mizoram meat dishes. It is a low-cost and high-nutrition food.

Chhum Han: It is a mixed vegetable dish with health benefits cooked without any masalas. Vegetables are steamed till they are tender.

Koat Pitha: Traditional fried sweet dish of Mizoram made with rice flour and banana. The dish makes for ideal snack with tea.

Mizo Vawksa: The most famous traditional non-veg dish of Mizoram prepared with pork and herbs.

Panch Phoran Tarkari: It is a mix of whole spices in equal parts and prepared in many parts of Mizoram.

Sanpiau: Sanpiau is a snack very famous in Mizoram and is enjoyed by the people of Mizoram.

