25 Mar, 2023
The Barog railway station in Shimla was built by a British railway engineer, Colonel Barog. He died by shooting at himself, after he was ridiculed and humiliated in front of his workers. Now, it is said that his spirit still wanders around the station and the tunnel.
25 Mar, 2023
This railway station is located in a remote village in Purulia in West Bengal and it was closed for 42 years because of the eerie experiences that people reported. Many railway personnel has died in fear of seeing the spirit.
25 Mar, 2023
Rabindra Sarobar is a station of the Kolkata Metro. It is said that after the last metro passes at 10:30 PM, people spot a ghost-like figure on the tracks.
25 Mar, 2023
Located in Maharashtra, thousands of accidents have taken place in this area and a lot of screams can be heard in and around the station. As per people, a lady is found every night standing and wailing and upon asked why she is crying, she responds that she needs to return home but can’t.
25 Mar, 2023
One of the Delhi's metro station, Dwarka Sector 9 is haunted as per the rumours. People believe a lady-ghost runs behind cars on the roads at night near this station.
25 Mar, 2023
This station in Mumbai is said to be haunted by the spirits of all those who died while crossing the tracks or in a mishap. Locals have often complained about hearing screams, wails and cries during night time.
25 Mar, 2023
This station in Uttar Pradesh is believed to be haunted by the spirits of freedom fighters who died in Naini Jail, near the railway station. Though people haven’t particularly ‘seen’ figures or shadows, a ghostly presence has been felt here.
25 Mar, 2023
This station in Andhra Pradesh is allegedly haunted by the spirit of a CRPF jawan who was attacked by other personnel on duty, while traveling on a New Delhi-bound Kerala Express.
25 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!