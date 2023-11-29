8 Most Popular Classical Dances In India
29 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Bharatanatyam is a dance form that originated in Tamil Nadu and was recognised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.
Kathak, a classical dance form from Uttar Pradesh is traditionally attributed to the travelling bards in ancient northern India.
Kathakali is an ancient dance form that emerged in North India and is distinguished by colourful makeup and costumes of dancers.
Kuchipudi from Andhra Pradesh was created by Siddhendra Yogi in the seventeenth century. It is a dance play, so it is performed in groups.
Manipuri dance originated in prehistoric times, a very long period before written history was created. It is connected to rituals and traditional festivals in Manipur.
Kerala's traditional dancing style is called Mohiniyattam, or the dance of Mohini.
Odissi is an ancient Indian classical dance that originated in the temples of Odisha.
The Indian classical dance known as sattriya has its origins in Assam and was introduced in the 15th century A.D
