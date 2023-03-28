8 Must Try Divine Temple Treks in India

Shri Kedarnath Dham Trek (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
Tungnath Temple can be reached by a moderately easy trek of 3.5km commencing from Chopta (2700mts). (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
The Shrikhand Mahadev trek is a pilgrim trail that leads to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak (5,227 meters/17,150 ft), named after Lord Shiva. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
The trek to Nanda Devi East Base Camp leads off at an altitude of about 4,200 meters en route to Milam Glacier. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
Kinner Kailash parikrama route of Kinnaur follows the circumambulatory trail around Kinnaur Kailash Shivling (~4800m) peak.(Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
The Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta mountains at 5,200ft is 61 km from Jammu city and can be reached after a 13 km arduous journey on foot (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
It is approximately a 9 days trek starting from Delhi and is one of the easiest treks in the Himachal Himalayan region.(Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
The Hemkund Sahib Trek starts from Govindghat, which is about twenty-two kilometers drive from Joshimath. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
Chaukhamba, and the Himalayas, the Chandrashila trek, at an altitude of 12,083 ft. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
