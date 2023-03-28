8 Must Try Divine Temple Treks in India

Shri Kedarnath Dham Trek (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)

28 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Tungnath Mahadev Trek

Tungnath Temple can be reached by a moderately easy trek of 3.5km commencing from Chopta (2700mts). (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)

28 Mar, 2023

Shrikhand Mahadev Trek

The Shrikhand Mahadev trek is a pilgrim trail that leads to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak (5,227 meters/17,150 ft), named after Lord Shiva. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)

28 Mar, 2023

Nanda Devi Munsyari Trek

The trek to Nanda Devi East Base Camp leads off at an altitude of about 4,200 meters en route to Milam Glacier. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)

28 Mar, 2023

Kinner Kailash Trek

Kinner Kailash parikrama route of Kinnaur follows the circumambulatory trail around Kinnaur Kailash Shivling (~4800m) peak.(Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)

28 Mar, 2023

Mata Vaishno Devi Trek

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta mountains at 5,200ft is 61 km from Jammu city and can be reached after a 13 km arduous journey on foot (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)

28 Mar, 2023

Manimahesh Kailash Trek

It is approximately a 9 days trek starting from Delhi and is one of the easiest treks in the Himachal Himalayan region.(Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)

28 Mar, 2023

Hemkund Sahib Trek

The Hemkund Sahib Trek starts from Govindghat, which is about twenty-two kilometers drive from Joshimath. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)

28 Mar, 2023

Chandrashila Trek

Chaukhamba, and the Himalayas, the Chandrashila trek, at an altitude of 12,083 ft. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)

28 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Full List Of Vande Bharat Express Trains Vande Bharat Trains Timetable Route

 Find Out More