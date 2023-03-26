8 Best Summer Destinations in India

Shillong (Image: @ColoursOfBharat)
26 Mar, 2023
Shimla experiences a pleasant weather during the summer season, lasting from March to June, which makes it the best season to visit Shimla. (Image:@ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
26 Mar, 2023
The top sightseeing places in Ooty are Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Ooty Lake, Emerald Lake, Ooty, Ooty Botanical Gardens, Ooty Rose Garden, Avalanche Lake. (Image:@ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
26 Mar, 2023
The top sightseeing places in Nainital are Eco Cave Gardens, Naini Lake, Naina Devi Temple, Mall Road, Nainital, Snow View Point, Tiffin Top. (Image:@ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
26 Mar, 2023
(Image:@ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
26 Mar, 2023
The best time to visit the last Indian village Mana is between May to October (Image:@ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
26 Mar, 2023
The top sightseeing places in Gulmarg are Gulmarg Gondola, Skiing in Gulmarg, Khilanmarg, Alpathar Lake, Maharani Temple, Ningli Nalla. (Image:@ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
26 Mar, 2023
The top sightseeing places in Gangtok are Nathula Pass, MG Road, Gangtok, Rumtek Monastery, Tsomgo Lake, Ganesh Tok, Namgyal Institute of Tibetology. (Image:@ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
26 Mar, 2023
The best time to visit Darjeeling is between the months of April to June. The weather during these months is very pleasant and not at all hot.(Image:@ColoursOfBharat Twitter)
26 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!