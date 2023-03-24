A small candle and flowers are sailed down the Ganges during the Ganga Aarti. This is a gift offered to Goddess Ganga.
24 Mar, 2023
The Ganga boat ride is a must-do in Varanasi. The cool winds, the ghats and the sunsets will mesmerize you. (Image: VertigoWarrior)
24 Mar, 2023
Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous temple in Varanasi, also known as the Golden temple dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (Image: VertigoWarrior)
24 Mar, 2023
Ghats in Varanasi are riverfront steps leading to the banks of the Ganges river. The city has 84 ghats (Image: VertigoWarrior)
24 Mar, 2023
A Kullad or Kulhad is a traditional clay cup, made like all earthenware, by firing in kiln.
24 Mar, 2023
This little place is located in Godolia, at walking distance from Kashi Vishwanath Mandir. Tamatar chat Must try once.
24 Mar, 2023
Varanasi Famous No.1 Paan Shop Gama Paan Bhandar Ka Meetha Paan Rs. 25/- Only l Varanasi Street Food.
24 Mar, 2023
The fluffy substance is a true hidden gem of Varanasi which goes by the beautiful name of Malaiyo.
24 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!