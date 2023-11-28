9 Best Biryani Places In Hyderabad
28 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Paradise: Located in Himayath Nagar, this place started as a tiny canteen in 1953, is believed to serve the best biryani in the city; its mutton biryani is highly-recommended.
Hotel Shadab: This place in Ghansi Bazaar and its must haves include Aromatic biryani along with kebabs, haleem and other meat preparations.
Grand Hotel in Abids opposite Big Bazaar serves dishes with a blend of Mughlai and Telangana cuisines.
The Spicy Venue, at Jubilee Hills is one of the best Hyderabadi biryani places in the city, especially during Ramadan.
Shah Ghouse Hotel in Shalibanda, Charminar serves pot-cooked biryani which helps it get a unique and tasteful flavour.
The Great Bawarchi in Chiragali Lane, Abids has biryani which is said to be bursting with flavours. Its mutton and khubani ka meetha is also very popular.
Alpha Hotel at St Marys Road, Secunderabad offers spicy and tasty biryani at a very low price; they serve a good quantity and their keema roti and kebabs are also very famous.
Ulavacharu Biryani House serves a great biryani combo meal and their must-haves include dum biryani; it is located near Sundarayya Park, Nallakunta.
Sarvi Multi Cuisine Restaurant in Banjara Hills also serves authentic biryani, mughlai food and Hyderabadi haleem.
