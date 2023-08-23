9 Different Cities Where G20 Summit Was Successfully Hosted

23 Aug, 2023

Shawn Dass

Chennai- hosted Environment and Climate Ministers' Meet

Hampi- hosted third culture working group meeting

Indore- hosted employment working group and the labour and ministers' meeting

Jharkhand- hosted 21st century challenges related to energy materials and devices, solar energy utilisation.

Mumbai- hosted 3rd environment and climate sustainability working group.

Pune- hosted 4th Education Working Group Meeting

Siliguri- hosted 2nd Tourism Working Group Meeting

Thiruvananthapuram- hosted 1st Health Working Group Meeting

Udaipur- hosted 1st Sherpa Meeting.

