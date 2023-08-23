9 Different Cities Where G20 Summit Was Successfully Hosted
Chennai- hosted Environment and Climate Ministers' Meet
Hampi- hosted third culture working group meeting
Indore- hosted employment working group and the labour and ministers' meeting
Jharkhand- hosted 21st century challenges related to energy materials and devices, solar energy utilisation.
Mumbai- hosted 3rd environment and climate sustainability working group.
Pune- hosted 4th Education Working Group Meeting
Siliguri- hosted 2nd Tourism Working Group Meeting
Thiruvananthapuram- hosted 1st Health Working Group Meeting
Udaipur- hosted 1st Sherpa Meeting.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ritu Karidhal: 'Rocket Woman' Behind Chandrayaan-3