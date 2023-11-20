9 Indian Paintings That Are Famous All Over World
20 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Coming from the state of Odisha, these Pattachitra paintings are celebrated for their mythological narratives.
Gond paintings from the regions of Madhya Pradesh are characterised by their delicate designs and depiction of tribal culture.
Kalamkari painting is popular in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Madhubani Painting, originating from Bihar is famous for its intricate detailing and vibrant colour palette.
Rajasthan miniature painting is renowned for meticulous design and beautiful hues.
Rajasthan's Phad paintings are traditional art that tells the epic tales of local deities.
Tanjore painting from Tamil Nadu is characterised by its three-dimensional effect.
Led by leaders like Rabindranath Tagore, the Bengal School of Art teaches school fused Indian and Western artistic styles.
The tribal communities of Maharashtra have originated the Warli painting, featuring distinctive geometric patterns and a monochromatic palette.
