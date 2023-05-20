Raja Ram Mohan Roy, an Indian reformer was born on May 22, 1772.
20 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
In 1828, he founded the "Brahmo Samaj", which is considered to be one of the first Indian socio-religious reform movements.
Raja Ram Mohan Roy is best remembered as the "father of the Indian Renaissance" and "Herald of New Age".
After reading the Vedas and Upanishads, he wrote Tuhfat-ul-Muwahhidin (A Gift to Monotheists) in Persian with an introduction in Arabic.
Raja Ram Mohan Roy was well-known for his efforts to abolish child marriage and the sati customs.
He campaigned for equal rights for women, including the right to remarry. He also demanded property inheritance rights for women.
Earlier in 2004, Raja Ram Mohan Roy was ranked 10th in BBC's poll of the Greatest Bengali of All Time.
Raja Ram Mohan Roy was given the title of "Raja" by Akbar II, the Mughal emperor.
Sambad Kaumudi, a Bengali weekly newspaper, was published from Kolkata by Ram Mohan Roy.
Raja Ram Mohan Roy died on September 21, 1833.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Biggest Health Care Scandals That Shook The World