9 Most Famous Temples In Ayodhya, Lord Rama's Birthplace
26 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Ammaji Mandir: This temple along the banks of river Sarayu is over 100 years old. (Location: Tulsi Nagar, Ayodhya - Timings: Opens at 10 AM)
Chotti Devakali Mandir: The Chotti Devakali Mandir is said to have been built by King Dashrath for Sita Devi's worship of Goddess Devkali. (Location: Near Ayodhya Railway station)
Hanuman Garhi: It is believed that Lord Hanuman lived at the temple site guarding Ayodhya. (Location: sai Nagar, Ayodhya - Timings: 5AM-11 PM)
Nageshwarnath Temple: The current temple is said to have been reconstructed in 1750 by Safar Jung's minister, Naval Rai. (Location: Theri Bazaar, Ayodhya - Aarti Timings: 5 AM to 6 AM and 8 PM to 8:30 PM)
Shri Kale Ram Temple: This temple has idols of Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita. Visitors can also choose to stay at the guesthouse in the temple premises. (Location: Theri Bazaar of Ayodhya, opposite Gora Ram Temple)
Swaminarayan Temple: It is originally home to Shri Swaminarayan who shifted to Ayodhya from Chhapaiya. (Location: New Colony)
Treta Ke Thakur Temple: This temple houses numerous idols including that of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, Bharat and Sugreev. (Timings : Treta Ke Thakur is open for 24 hours on the day of the Ekadashi)
Raj Dwar Hanuman Garhi Temple: The temple originally was made of pure gold, however, after independence, the Gold was replaced by the government. (Location: Tulsi Nagar)
Sita ki Rasoi: Built quite close to the Ram Janmabhoomi, this sacred site is now a temple housing some exhibit vessels. (Timings: 8 AM to 6 PM -
Location: Near kanak bhawan mandir, Dakshin Gate)
