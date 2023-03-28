28 Mar, 2023
It is the largest river island that offers a slice of peace amid the buzzing chaos of city life. The lush green forests and fields is what attracts the tourists here.
28 Mar, 2023
Known for the stories about Ramayan, it is a scenic island will melt your heart away with the vast horizon of deep blue sea.
28 Mar, 2023
Another hidden pearl in the south, it is made of 8 small islands
28 Mar, 2023
From beautiful beaches, sunsets, flora-fauna , Havelock island is a perfect island destination to explore atleast once. enjoy coral reefs and scuba diving here.
28 Mar, 2023
One can indulge in activities like kayaking, scuba diving, white sand beaches combined with a clear blue and white skyline, blue lagoons, coral reefs.
28 Mar, 2023
The serene emerald backwaters here are not yet that commercilaised offering enjoyable recluse. Houseboat rides, kayaking amd other water sports makes it a perfect pick of an offbeat destination.
28 Mar, 2023
Located on the banks of river Mandovi, in South Goa, it is a beautiful escape with untainted island. It is a refreshing bird watching experience.
28 Mar, 2023
A jewel in the ocean, it has white sand beaches, pal trees and is a tranquil tear-drop shaped island.
28 Mar, 2023
28 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!