9 Most Scenic Island Destinations In India

28 Mar, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Majuli Islands, Assam

It is the largest river island that offers a slice of peace amid the buzzing chaos of city life. The lush green forests and fields is what attracts the tourists here.

Pamban Island, Tamil Nadu

Known for the stories about Ramayan, it is a scenic island will melt your heart away with the vast horizon of deep blue sea.

Munroe Islands, Kerala

Another hidden pearl in the south, it is made of 8 small islands

Havelock Island, Andaman

From beautiful beaches, sunsets, flora-fauna , Havelock island is a perfect island destination to explore atleast once. enjoy coral reefs and scuba diving here.

Agatti Islands, Lakshadweep

One can indulge in activities like kayaking, scuba diving, white sand beaches combined with a clear blue and white skyline, blue lagoons, coral reefs.

Kavvyavi Island, North Kerala

The serene emerald backwaters here are not yet that commercilaised offering enjoyable recluse. Houseboat rides, kayaking amd other water sports makes it a perfect pick of an offbeat destination.

Divar, Goa

Located on the banks of river Mandovi, in South Goa, it is a beautiful escape with untainted island. It is a refreshing bird watching experience.

Thinnakara Islands, Lakshadweep

A jewel in the ocean, it has white sand beaches, pal trees and is a tranquil tear-drop shaped island.

Diu, Gujarat

