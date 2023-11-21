Meet Nine Gems of Akbar's Court | Navratnas of Akbar
21 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Abul Fazl | A historian, author, and Akbar's close friend, Abul Fazl was responsible for writing the "Akbarnama," a detailed historical account of Akbar's reign.
Faizi | A renowned poet and scholar, Faizi was known for his expertise in literature, poetry, and linguistics. He translated the book 'Lilavati'.
Tansen| Tansen was considered one of the greatest classical musicians in Indian history. He used to sing Megh Malhar and Deepak Ragas.
Birbal | Known for his wit, intelligence, and problem-solving abilities, Birbal was one of Akbar's most trusted advisors.
Raja Todar Mal | He was a finance minister in Akbar's court. Todar Mal introduced many reforms in revenue administration and played a crucial role in devising Akbar's revenue system.
Raja Man Singh | Also known as Man Singh of Amber, Raja Man Singh I was a trusted general, nobleman, and one of the most distinguished military commanders in the court of Emperor Akbar.
Abdul Rahim Khan-i-Khana | He was a distinguished poet and one of the Navaratnas known for his contributions to Urdu and Persian poetry.
Fakir Aziao-Din | Fakir Aziao-Din was respected for his wisdom and spiritual teachings.
Mulla Do-Piyaza | Mulla Do-Piyaza was among the Advisor of the Mughal emperor Akbar.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Certificate Courses To Upgrade your skills