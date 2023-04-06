9 Superfast Trains in India For Speedy Getaway

06 Apr, 2023
Howrah Duronto Express is one of the fastest express trains with only a single halt. The train Duronto Express doesn’t have any pantry and provide reservation for students and family with low income on 60% of seats.
The first high-speed luxury train of India, the Gatimaan Express is one of the fastest trains in the country. With a maximum speed of 160kmph, the Gatimaan Express (12049/12050) covers the 188km distance between New Delhi and Agra in just 100 minutes.
Running at a speed of 135 km per hour, the train is at the fourth position in the list of the fastest train in India. Howrah Rajdhani covers a distance of 1450 km and is the most prestigious Rajdhani train.
When it comes to premium trains, mentioning Humsafar Express’s name in the list is a must. The train had dynamic pricing and generally charged 15-20% more than the normal train ticket fare. The train can attain a maximum speed of 200 km/hr.
With a speed of 110 km per hour and covering a distance of 1367 km between Mumbai and Delhi, Maharashtra Sampark Kranti Express is a bi-weekly train and the fastest Sampark Kranti Express. It has only three halts.
The train boasts a maximum speed of 150kmph. The Bhopal Shatabdi starts at New Delhi, and travels the 709km to Bhopal in around eight and a half hours. The train operates daily and stops at several major cities on its way, including Mathura, Agra, Morena, Gwalior and Jhansi.
The high-velocity, fully air-conditioned train is designed to a hit a maximum speed of 200kmph. The Tejas Express currently has four routes: Mumbai CSMT to Madgaon, Chennai to Madurai, Lucknow to New Delhi, and Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central.
This express train is the fastest on the Garib Rath service, and is the second-fastest train to connect Mumbai and New Delhi. Starting at Bandra Terminus and ending at Hazrat Nizamuddin in South Delhi, the Garib Rath Express has a maximum speed of 130kmph.
