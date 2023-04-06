9 Superfast Trains in India For Speedy Getaway

Bhopal Shatabdi Express

The train boasts a maximum speed of 150kmph. The Bhopal Shatabdi starts at New Delhi, and travels the 709km to Bhopal in around eight and a half hours. The train operates daily and stops at several major cities on its way, including Mathura, Agra, Morena, Gwalior and Jhansi.

