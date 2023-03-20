10 Things Only 1990s Kids Will Understand

20 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Gilli-Danda

You are not a complete Indian if you haven't played Gilli Danda.

20 Mar, 2023

Lalten

Only 90's kids will understand this... Nostalgia.

20 Mar, 2023

WWE Trump Cards

If you're a late 80s or early 90s kid, you know what I'm talking about—the ubiquitous and all-important WWE trump cards of our childhood.

20 Mar, 2023

Sachin-Sourav

For 90’s kids these two were one of the reasons why they started playing cricket. Agree?

20 Mar, 2023

Pen Fight

Pen fights, where a desk became a coliseum and our pens became the gladiators.

20 Mar, 2023

VCR Player and Cassette

Cassettes containing spools of magnetic tape that got sucked into a player and displayed world cinema on our TV screens was fascinating.

20 Mar, 2023

Compact Cassette

The Compact Cassette, also commonly called a cassette tape, audio cassette, or simply tape or cassette, is an analog magnetic tape recording format for audio recording and playback.

20 Mar, 2023

90s Books stickers

Unique 90s Books stickers featuring millions of original designs created and sold by independent artists.

20 Mar, 2023

Boomer

Phantom Sweet Cigarettes, Boomer chewing gum, Powerpuff Girls, collecting tazos... sound familiar?

20 Mar, 2023

Sony Walkman

Many of us remember obsessively flicking the bass button of the sleek and portable Sony Walkman on and off.

20 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora is Evergreen Beauty in Stylish Suit

 Find Out More