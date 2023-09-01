Aditya-L1 vs Bollywood Movies: A Shocking Budget Comparison
After Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing on Moon, ISRO is all set to launch India’s maiden solar mission Aditya-L1.
The spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of solar corona and in situ observations of solar wind at L1.
Aditya-L1 is scheduled for liftoff on September 2 at 11:50 am from Sriharikota spaceport.
The official cost of the Aditya L1 mission is unknown, but media reports estimate it between Rs 378 to Rs 400 crore.
Budget for India’s sun mission is lower than that of many Bollywood movies, such as ‘RRR’ (Rs 550 crores) and ‘Adipurush’ (Rs 700 crores).
Interestingly, production cost of Christopher Nolan’s 'Interstellar' (Rs 1,000 crores) exceeds that of both India’s moon and sun missions combined.
Aditya L-1 will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1) in the sun-earth system.
If the spacecraft is placed in expected halo orbit around L1 point, it can continuously observe Sun without any eclipses.
The L1 Point is approximately 1.5 million kms away from our Blue Planet.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Powerful Success Mantras By Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev