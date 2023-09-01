Aditya-L1 Launch: ISRO Shares Quick Facts Ahead Of Liftoff
Ahead of the solar mission, ISO has shared some key facts about the Aditya-L1.
Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun.
It is about 1 percent of the Earth-Sun distance.
The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study the outer atmosphere of the star.
Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer.
Aditya-L1 is scheduled for liftoff on September 2 at 11:50 am from Sriharikota spaceport.
Aditya L-1 will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1) in the sun-earth system.
If the spacecraft is placed in expected halo orbit around L1 point, it can continuously observe Sun without any eclipses.
