Aditya-L1 Mission FAQs: Top 10 Questions About ISRO's Solar Mission
02 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
1. What is Aditya-L1?
Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory-class Indian solar mission to study the Sun.
2. When Aditya-L1 will land? It will not land but will be in a halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1.
The spacecraft is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.
It will not land but will be in a halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1.
3. How will Aditya-L1 land on Sun?
Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance.
4. How will Aditya-L1 work?
The ISRO said Aditya-L1 will be placed in a Low Earth Orbit. Subsequently, the orbit will be made more elliptical and later the spacecraft will be launched towards the Lagrange Point or L1 by using onboard propulsion.
5.What Are the Objectives of Aditya L-1 Mission?
Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.
Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares
6. How Will Aditya L-1 Work? The seven payloads of the Aditya-L1 Mission will be placed at different locations around the Sun; 4 payloads will view the Sun directly while the remaining 3 will carry out in-situ studies of particles at L1.
7- What Are the Payloads of Aditya L-1?
The spacecraft carries seven scientific payloads for systematic study of the Sun. All payloads are indigenously developed in collaboration with various ISRO Centre.
8- What Is the Budget of Aditya L-1 Mission?
Official figures have not been revealed but according to media reports, Aditya-L1 Mission Budget is approximately Rs. 400 crore
9- How Aditya L1 is made?
Aditya-L1 has 7 payloads, all developed indigenously by the different Indian laboratories with close collaboration of the many ISRO Centres.
10- Will Aditya L1 land on Sun?
Aditya-L1 will not land on the sun, but will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) the sun-earth system; which is about 1.5 million km away from the earth
