Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Explained In 10 Simple Points
02 Sep, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Aditya L1 is a satellite to study the Sun. ISRO's PSLV C57 will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun.
The mission got its name from the Sanskrit word for the Sun, which is Aditya. L1 here refers to Lagrange Point 1 of the Sun-Earth system. Lagrange Points allows an object placed there to remain relatively stable with respect to both celestial bodies
Lagrange Point are positions where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies, such as the Sun and Earth, are in equilibrium.
There are five Lagrange Points between the Earth and the Sun. The Aditya L1 satellite will be placed around Lagrange Point 1, or L1.
Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, which is about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance.
Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer. It will study the outer atmosphere of the Sun.
After launch, Aditya-L1 will stay in Earth-bound orbits for 16 days. During this time, it will undergo five maneuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its journey.
After this, the satellite will undergo a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion maneuvre, marking the beginning of its 110-day voyage to Lagrange Point 1.
Aditya L1 has 7 distinct payloads and it will observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle detectors.
The suit of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide crucial information to understand the problems of coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather and more.
