Ahmedabad to Surat: 9 Biggest Cities of Gujarat
19 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ahmedabad is the largest city of Gujarat where the World Cup 2023 is being held.
Rao Beravalji Vada, a Rajput, founded Beraval sometime in the 13th or 14th century.
Bhavnagar was consolidated into the Indian Union in 1948.
The city of Jamnagar is located in the states of Gujarat and Saurashtra on India's west coast.
The Indian state of Gujarat has the city and municipality of Palanpur in the Banaskantha district. It is the ancestral home of India’s diamond commerce.
Rajkot is the fourth-largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat, located in the Saurashtra region.
Surat comes is the second largest city in Gujarat and is famous because of its diverse culture.
The district of Anand in Gujarat, India, has Anand as its administrative hub. t is situated inside the Charlotar area.
Vadodara is ranked third in the listing, a significant industrial and commercial hub well-known for its petrochemical, engineering, and pharmaceutical industries.
