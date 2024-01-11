How Surat Will Look After 100 Years: Check AI Images
11 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Surat, after Indore, was named as the second cleanest city in India on Thursday.
Surat was named as the second cleanest city of India on 21 August 2020 as well.
Located on the banks of river Tapti, Surat used to be a large seaport.
Surat city is now the commercial and economic centre in South Gujarat, and one of the largest urban areas of western India.
Surat will be the world's fastest growing city from 2019 to 2035, according to a study.
Surat registered an annual GDP growth rate of 11.5% between 2001 and 2008.
Surat was awarded "best city" by the Annual Survey of India's City-Systems (ASICS) in 2013.
Surat was also selected as first smart IT city in India by Microsoft CityNext Initiative.
Surat was selected as one of 20 cities to be developed as a smart city under Smart Cities Mission.
Surat is also home to the world's largest office building by floor area - Surat Diamond Bourse.
Famous for its diamond cutting and polishing, Surat is known as Diamond City of India.
