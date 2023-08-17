Undoubtedly, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become one of the most highly discussed matters on the social media platforms.
An artist named divyansh.soni created an AI images of popular TV show C.I.D. as Hollywood 80s detective show.
The role of "Inspector Daya" was played by Dayanand Shetty.
Shivaji Satam played the role of ACP Pradyuman.
Aditya Srivastava played the role of Sr. Inspector Abhijeet
Dinesh Phadnis played the role of Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy.
Vivek V. Mashru played the role of Sub-Inspector Vivek.
Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika.
Narendra Gupta played the role of Forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe.
