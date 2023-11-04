12 Best Quotes On Air Pollution Prevention—In PICS
Pollution, Pollution, Tree is the Solution.
Prevent pollution. Protect nature.
Save the Earth, save yourselves.
Love to breathe, save the trees.
Think green. Be green. Stop polluting.
Conserve what our children deserve.
The only solution to curb pollution is to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.
To breathe clean, let us go green
Stop polluting and start living.
Plant trees to make our environment pollution-free.
The only solution is less pollution.
