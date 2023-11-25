Aizawl is home to the largest Mizoram Baptist Church in India.
25 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Aizawl has a subtropical climate with mild summers and cool winters.
Aizawl experiences heavy rainfall during monsoon season, adding to its scenic beauty.
The Mizo language is predominantly spoken in Aizawl.
Aizawl is known for its vibrant and colorful festivals.
Aizawl is famous for its handicrafts and handloom products.
Zodinpui, located near Aizawl, is one of the highest waterfalls in Mizoram.
Aizawl is a popular tourist attraction, offering a serene and picturesque environment.
Bara Bazar, the main market in Aizawl, is a bustling hub of activity.
Aizawl is home to several educational institutions, including Mizoram University.
