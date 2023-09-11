Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy For G20 Summit 2023- In PICS
11 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were in New Delhi for the G20 Summit 2023; take a look at the best photos from their India visit
Rishi Sunak and his wife landed in New Delhi on September 8, 2023
UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife were colour-coordinated as they arrived for the G20 Summit 2023
The UK PM and his wife first visited the British Council India
The couple interacted with students at the British Council in New Delhi
The couple looked beautiful as they walked in for Dinner on the first day of the summit
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu
Rishi Sunak, on arriving in India had expressed his wish to visit a 'Mandir'
On the morning of September 10, the couple visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi
The Indian-origin UK PM is seeing praying at the temple with his wife Akshata, daughter of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy, before they left India to head back to UK after the G20 Summit 2023
