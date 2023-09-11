Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy For G20 Summit 2023- In PICS

11 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy were in New Delhi for the G20 Summit 2023; take a look at the best photos from their India visit

Rishi Sunak and his wife landed in New Delhi on September 8, 2023

UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife were colour-coordinated as they arrived for the G20 Summit 2023

The UK PM and his wife first visited the British Council India

The couple interacted with students at the British Council in New Delhi

The couple looked beautiful as they walked in for Dinner on the first day of the summit

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu

Rishi Sunak, on arriving in India had expressed his wish to visit a 'Mandir'

On the morning of September 10, the couple visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi

The Indian-origin UK PM is seeing praying at the temple with his wife Akshata, daughter of Sudha and Narayana Murthy

Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy, before they left India to head back to UK after the G20 Summit 2023

