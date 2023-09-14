Last Salute To Colonel Mandeep, Major Ashish, J&K DSP Humayun
14 Sep, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists hiding in the Kokernag area of Anantnag on Tuesday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has "encircled" two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Anantnag district where three security officers were killed in an encounter a day earlier.
Three security force officers, including an Army Colonel, were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday
In the initial contact with the terrorists, army’s Colonel Manpreet Singh, CO of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, major, Aashish Dhonchak and Dy.SP, Humayun Bhat came under heavy firing from the terrorists.
The three officers were leading the operation from the front.
Major Dhonchak’s grandfather told the media that he was an intelligent man and scarified his life for the country.
Col Manpreet Singh belongs to Mohali in Punjab. His family, comprising mother, wife Jagmeet Grewal and two children, a daughter, aged six, and a son, aged two
Planning to visit the family on his birthday next month, Major Dhonchak joined the India Army in 2013 and was the lone brother of three sisters.
Major was the only son of his parents and is survived by his wife Jyoti, a four-year-old daughter and his parents.
According to family members and relatives, Aashish had come home six months ago to attend the marriage of his brother-in-law.
Col Manpreet Singh was a second-generation soldier, with his later father having served in the Army as a non-commissioned officer.
Meanwhile, Leaders cutting across political parties in India have expressed grief at the death of three security personnel in the encounter.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Benefits of Meditation By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar