Anurag Thakur Education Qualification, Early Life
Anurag Singh Thakur currently serves as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.
He is affiliated with the BJP and is a Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.
He was born on October 24, 1974, in Hamirpur, and hails from the Hindu Rajput community.
He earned a B.A. degree from Doaba College in Jalandhar, Punjab.
Thakur also played Ranji Trophy for Himachal Pradesh against Jammu and Kashmir in November 2000.
He is one of the youngest Members of Parliament and has been honoured with the Best Young Parliamentarian Award in 2011.
Anurag Thakur was also the BCCI president, the second youngest man ever to lead the Indian board.
