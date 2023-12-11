ARTICLE 370 Verdict Today: 9 Important Points
Article 370 Origin: The incorporation of Article 370 into the Indian Constitution was intended to grant special status to J&K.
The Special Status: The article granted J&K the authority to establish its own constitution and autonomy in managing internal administration.
Separate Laws: People of J&K were subject to a different set of laws in terms of citizenship, property ownership, and fundamental rights.
Temporary Provision: Although Article 370 was initially conceived as a temporary provision when drafted into the Constitution, it continued to be effective beyond the conclusion of the J&K constituent Assembly's tenure in 1957.
Article 370 Revocation in 2019: On August 5, 2019, the Central Govt revoked the special status of J&K through a Presidential Order.
J&K Bifurcation: After the abrogation of Article 370, the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories (UT) that is – J&K and Ladakh.
Security and Communication Clampdown: Heavy security and communication restrictions were imposed in the state in anticipation of unrest following the abrogation of Article 370.
Mixed Reactions: The abrogation of Article 370 drew both domestic and international reactions — both in support and in opposition.
Petitions In Court: Numerous petitions were filed in Apex Court challenging the constitutional validity of the decision to abrogate Article 370.
