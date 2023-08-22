Lord Buddha stayed at the sacred site of the Golden Temple

22 Aug, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru used to mediate at the holy site.

Golden Temple was named after the outer layer of gold foil that covers the entire temple

Baba Deep Singh Died in the Golden Temple

Baba Deep Singh is one of the most honourable martyrs in the history of India.

Golden Temple is open to all religions, caste and creed

The foundation stone of the auspicious Golden Temple was laid by a famous Sufi saint Mian Mir.

The Golden temple is surrounded by a Sacred Pond

The pool surrounding the Golden Temple is known as the Amrit Sarovar

Golden Temple One of the Finest Example of Indian and Mughal Architectural Style

