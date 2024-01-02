Arun Yogiraj Famous Sculptures

02 Jan, 2024

Ananya Srivastava

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Arun Yogiraj has been selected for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony. Take a look at his famous sculptures.

30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, in the grand canopy behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in Delhi has been appreciated by PM Modi.

A 12-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath.

A 21-feet tall Hanuman statue at Chunchanakatte in Mysore district.

15-feet tall statue of constitutional architect Dr. BR Ambedkar.

The white amritashila statue of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in Mysore.

A six-feet tall monolithic statue of Nandi and a six-feet tall statue of Banashankari Devi.

The 14.5 feet tall white AmritaShila statue of the King of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar and many such idols.

