First Greenfield Airport In Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh is all set to script its aviation history on Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it (PC: Twitter)

Jigyasa Sahay

State Of Art Airport

It has 8 check-in counters and can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours.

What's In a Name? Donyi Polo Airport

The naming of the airport reflects the reverence of the indigenous people of Arunachal for the sun (Donyi) and the moon (Polo)

Hornbill Gate

Made of bamboo and cane, the gate welcomes passengers to the airport

Runway For Boeing 747

a 2,300 meter-long runway suitable for landing and take-off of Boeing 747

Modern Facilities Over 4100 sqm

Airport has been developed by the Airports Authority of India at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore

